13:30
USD 87.45
EUR 90.24
RUB 0.90
English

Security services detain General Director and two founders of ElCat LLC

Security services detained the General Director and two founders of ElCat LLC. Sources in the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) informed 24.kg news agency.

On February 10, security services conducted a search of the company’s office. Documents and computers were seized. The General Director of ElCat, Ulanbek Tolubaev, and the founders, S.Sh. and Z.K., were detained. All of them were placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS.

A few days before his detention, Ulanbek Tolubaev re-registered the company with the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It is known that the proceedings between some investors and the management of ElCat LLC have been ongoing for a long time.

The company is the largest Internet provider in Kyrgyzstan with its own fiber-optic data transmission network. It was founded in 1994.
link: https://24.kg./english/319651/
views: 204
Print
Related
Investigator of Internal Affairs Department detained for taking $10,000
Ex-head of Financial Supervision Service detained in MCN Coin case
Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained in Puerto Rico
SCNS detains singer Kairat Primberdiev
Founder and owner of Gergert Sport released on his own recognizance
SCNS detains Facebook user for calls for mass riots
Foreigners detained for blackmailing traffic police officers
Land mafia members detained in Moskovsky district
Former MP and land mafia organizer detained in Uzgen
Security services detain doctor at Oncology Center in Bishkek for extortion
Popular
Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave
Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases Mutual trade in agricultural products between Kyrgyzstan and Russia increases
Over 200 false reports of terrorism registered for two years — SCNS Over 200 false reports of terrorism registered for two years — SCNS
Diplomatic Academy of MFA, Hewlett-Packard to launch educational program Diplomatic Academy of MFA, Hewlett-Packard to launch educational program
12 February, Wednesday
12:49
Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute: Police initiate criminal case Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute: Police initiate crim...
12:41
Investigator of Internal Affairs Department detained for taking $10,000
12:21
New head of Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district appointed
12:13
New head of Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district appointed
11:54
Chinese specialists to develop ICT infrastructure modernization for courts