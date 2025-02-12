13:31
Chinese specialists to develop ICT infrastructure modernization for courts

Chinese specialists will develop modernization of the ICT infrastructure for courts. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev signed an order approving the draft exchange letter with the Chinese government regarding the technical and economic feasibility study for the project «Modernization of ICT infrastructure used to ensure the stable operation of judicial service systems and support the implementation of new projects.»

The document states that the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic has been designated as the responsible body for coordinating the work on the feasibility study.

The modernization of the ICT infrastructure aims to replace existing systems with more advanced technologies and solutions.
