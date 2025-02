Employees of the security services and the Internal Investigations Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained an investigator of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district, police captain T.N. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The policeman was caught red-handed while taking $10,000.

On February 8, the Pervomaisky District Court chose a preventive measure for him in the form of arrest in the SCNS pretrial detention center. The investigation continues.