Parliament approves Nurdan Oruntaev for post of Minister of Construction

Deputies approved the candidacy of Nurdan Oruntayev for the post of Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan at a meeting of the Parliament.

Nurdan Oruntaev, answering a question from deputies, informed that the transformation of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services will not require additional money from the republican budget, since the number of employees, including deputies, will not increase.

Recall, Sadyr Japarov, by his decree, changed the structure of the Cabinet of Ministers. The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services was created on the basis of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services under the Cabinet of Ministers. Nurdan Oruntaev, who headed the agency, was appointed the acting minister by the order of the President.