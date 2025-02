The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has approved the dismissal of Nurzhan Shaildabekova from her position as Chairperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC) for Elections and Referendums.

On February 10, 2025, Nurzhan Shaildabekova submitted a letter on her voluntary resignation. She had headed the CEC since June 2016.

Her deputy, Tynchtyk Shainazarov, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the CEC by the decision of the Commission’s members.