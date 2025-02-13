Asia Mall in Bishkek evacuated due to bomb report

Law enforcement officers are searching for an explosive device in Asia Mall shopping and entertainment center. Nazira Alakunova, press secretary of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district, told 24.kg news agency.

Today, February 13, at about 2.47 p.m., the police received a report of an alleged bomb planted in the shopping center. An investigative task force was sent to the scene — visitors and vendors were evacuated.

Law enforcement officers cordoned off the territory of Asia Mall.