22:46
USD 87.45
EUR 91.06
RUB 0.95
English

Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s biathlon team takes 6th place in relay race

Biathlon team of Kyrgyzstan took sixth place at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin (China). The Game’s website says.

The Kyrgyz Republic was represented by Artur Saparbekov, Eldar Kadyrov, Musa Rakhmanberdi uulu and Nurislam Zhumaliev.

The team covered the distance in 1 hour 47 minutes 29 seconds.

The winners are the representatives of Japan, and Kazakhstan took second place. Athletes from China won bronze.

The IX Asian Winter Games are being held in China from February 7 to February 14. The Kyrgyz Republic is represented in biathlon, skiing, figure skating, hockey and curling.
link: https://24.kg./english/319870/
views: 255
Print
Related
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s hockey team loses to Korea in quarterfinals
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstanis in top 10 in mixed doubles curling tournament
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s hockey team to play against Hong Kong in ¼ finals
Sadyr Japarov attends opening of 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin
9th Asian Winter Games: Sadyr Japarov attends welcoming ceremony
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s curling team finishes mixed doubles performance
Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Bahrain
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait
People's Bank of China issues commemorative coins for upcoming Asian Games
Popular
Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's energy projects Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's energy projects
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves reach record $5.19 billion Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves reach record $5.19 billion
Sadyr Japarov supports Elon Musk in closing USAID and U.S. media Sadyr Japarov supports Elon Musk in closing USAID and U.S. media
Foreign Minister and Ambassador Viguerie discuss changes in U.S. foreign policy Foreign Minister and Ambassador Viguerie discuss changes in U.S. foreign policy
13 February, Thursday
20:44
President Sadyr Japarov meets with CSTO Secretary General President Sadyr Japarov meets with CSTO Secretary Gene...
17:45
National Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
17:39
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s biathlon team takes 6th place in relay race
16:54
Asia Mall in Bishkek evacuated due to bomb report
16:48
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves dismissal of CEC head