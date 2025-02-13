22:46
National Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics to be opened in Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on the establishment of the National Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics under the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the head of state reported.

The center will be opened in order to improve the quality of the healthcare system, ensure the availability of specialized medical care to the population and improve the system of treatment and rehabilitation for injuries and diseases of the musculoskeletal system.

Sadyr Japarov instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to develop and approve the charter of the center within three months, as well as to take other measures arising from this decree.
