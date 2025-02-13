President Sadyr Japarov meets with CSTO Secretary General

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov. The press service of the head of state reported.

The parties exchanged views on issues of ensuring regional security and stability, as well as interaction within the organization. Sadyr Japarov was presented with an action plan for implementing the decisions of the autumn (2024) session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and fulfilling the priority areas of the organization’s activities during the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan.

The President expressed confidence that the country’s priorities, laid down during the chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2025, will have a positive impact on improving the collective security system in all basic elements: coordination of political activities, military cooperation, countering transnational challenges and threats.

CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov thanked the leadership of Kyrgyzstan for their active position within the organization and assured that the initiatives laid down will contribute to strengthening collective security and will effectively impact interaction between the CSTO member states.

The parties noted the importance of joint efforts to ensure stability in the region and strengthen cooperation.