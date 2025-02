Bishkekzelenstroi municipal enterprise purchased 39 units of specialized equipment in 2024. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Now the enterprise has 4 aerial work platforms, 4 water trucks, 5 trucks with a flatbed platform, 1 manipulator, 4 double-cabin trucks, 13 dump trucks, 3 excavators, 2 tractors and 3 self-propelled garden lawn mowers.

It is noted that the equipment meets modern safety standards and environmental requirements.