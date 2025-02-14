Asian Winter Games: Results of Kyrgyzstan’s athletes

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan completed their participation a day before the end of the Asian Winter Games in Harbin (China). The official Asian Games website says.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan competed in biathlon, skiing, figure skating, hockey, and curling. Unfortunately, in 2025, the team did not win any medals.

Throughout the history of the Asian Winter Games, Kyrgyzstan has won only one medal — a bronze in the field hockey, won in Almaty in 2011.

Hope for a medal

The national hockey team of Kyrgyzstan successfully passed the group stage of the tournament. It took first place in Group B with 8 points.

Kyrgyz hockey players scored 49 goals, conceded 10. In the match with Bahrain, the team won the biggest victory in its history — 29:0.

In the rating round, the team defeated their rivals from Hong Kong in overtime — 6:5.

Unfortunately, in the quarterfinals, the Kyrgyzstan’s team suffered the biggest defeat in its history — with a score 0:20.

As a result, the team took seventh place.

Kazakhstan and Japan will face off in the final, while South Korea and China will compete for bronze.

Skiing and biathlon

Six athletes represented Kyrgyzstan in alpine skiing. Yevgeny Timofeev, participant of Olympic Games, showed the best result, finishing 18th overall.

Slalom, women:

22nd place — Albina Ibragimova

26th place — Samira Amatova

Arina Shabanova did not finish her second run.

Slalom, men:

18th place — Yevgeny Timofeev

21st place — Nasyr Khurov

Denis Konyukhov did not finish his first run.

Athletes from Japan and South Korea won medals in alpine skiing.

Eight Kyrgyz athletes competed in cross-country skiing, with the best result achieved by Artur Saparbekov, who took 20th place in the 10-kilometer freestyle race.

Sprint, men:

20th place — Artur Saparbekov

22nd place — Tariel Zharkymbaev

26th place — Musa Rakhmanberdi uulu.

Sprint, women:

25th place — Diana Taalaybekova

Freestyle, 5 kilometers, women:

26th place — Antonina Borisenko

28th place — Diana Taalaybekova

32nd place — Madina Saralaeva

Freestyle, 10 kilometers, men:

20th place — Artur Saparbekov

24th place — Musa Rakhmanberdi uulu

26th place — Eldar Kadyrov

33rd place — Tariel Zharkymbaev

In biathlon, 26 athletes participated in the women’s 7.5-kilometer sprint race.

Three athletes represented Kyrgyzstan, with the best result achieved by Diana Taalaybekova, who missed five out of ten shots.

22nd place — Diana Taalaybekova

23rd place — Antonina Borisenko

26th place — Madina Saralaeva.

Ekaterina Avvakumova from Russia, competing for South Korea, won a gold medal. Silver and bronze went to athletes from China.

Among men, Artur Saparbekov was the best among the Kyrgyzstanis at a distance of 10 kilometers with three misses.

19th place — Artur Saparbekov

21st place — Musa Rakhmanberdi uulu

24th place — Eldar Kadyrov

27th place — Nurislam Jumaliev

Athletes from Kazakhstan won gold and silver in this discipline.

The Kyrgyz men’s team competed in the 4×7.5-kilometer relay race. Biathletes from the country took sixth place out of seven.

Debutants

For the first time, the Kyrgyzstan’s curling team participated in the Asian Winter Games.

In the mixed doubles tournament, Iskhak Abykeev and Keremet Asanbaeva started with a victory over Qatar but then lost four consecutive matches and failed to advance to the quarterfinals.

They finished in ninth place overall.

Japan won a gold medal, South Korea took silver and China — bronze.

At the tournament among men’s teams, the team of Kyrgyzstan lost four times in the group stage.

Aibek Asanaliev, Iskhak Abykeev, Beksultan Myrzaliev and Mukhamed Dasifu took ninth place out of 11.

Figure skating

Darya Snegovskaya represented Kyrgyzstan in figure skating.

In the short program, she took 12th place out of 25 skaters with a score 40.21 points, advancing to the final.

After the free program, where she scored 66.6 points, Snegovskaya finished in 17th place.

South Korea won a gold medal, while Japanese athletes won silver and bronze medals.

Neighboring countries’ achievements

Over 1,200 athletes from 34 countries and regions of Asia participated in the 9th Asian Winter Games.

A day before the end of the Games, Kazakhstan’s team ranked fourth in the overall medal standings with three gold, eight silver, and seven bronze medals.

Uzbekistan holds fifth place with one gold medal in figure skating.

China leads the medal count with 32 gold medals.