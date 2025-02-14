Another school incident: Student stabbed during fight in Batken

Another incident occurred in one of the schools in Batken. One person was injured during a fight between students. The Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region confirmed the information.

According to preliminary data, the brawl between schoolchildren occurred on February 8. During the fight, one boy was injured — he was stabbed with a knife. He was hospitalized.

The Department of Internal Affairs reported that a criminal case was initiated under Article 130 «Causing serious harm to health» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The investigation is ongoing.

Recall, three school fights with a fatal outcome have been recorded in Kyrgyzstan recently: a ninth-grader died after being beaten in Kara-Suu, a boy died after a brawl between students in Kant, and an eighth-grader was beaten in the toilet in Bishkek school No. 72 and died in intensive care unit.