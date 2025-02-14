13:54
Iranian Cinema Days to be held in Bishkek

The Iranian Cinema Days will be held at the Chingiz Aitmatov Cinema House on February 17-18. The Cultural Representative Office under the Embassy of Iran in the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

The program includes three feature films and one animated film shot by Iranian filmmakers in 2023-2024.

February 17:

  • 4 p.m. — «The Unfinished Story of Sima» (subtitles);
  • 6 p.m. — «In the Arms of the Tree» (dubbing).

February 18:

  • 4 p.m. — «The Passenger from Ganora» (subtitles);
  • 6 p.m. — «Without Prior Arrangement» (dubbing).
