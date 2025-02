The import of Kazakhstan’s coal to Kyrgyzstan halved last year. Materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

During the specified period, 554,900 tons of solid fuel from Kazakhstan were imported to the country.

In monetary terms, import volumes decreased 2.3 times — to $21 million.

Kazakhstan has long been traditionally the main supplier of coal for the needs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Domestic production of hard and brown coal in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 amounted to 4.4 million tons.