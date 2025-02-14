13:54
USD 87.45
EUR 91.06
RUB 0.95
English

Council of Judges approves prosecution of nine judges in 2024

Last year, the Council of Judges of Kyrgyzstan approved the prosecution of nine judges, five of whom faced criminal charges. The Supreme Court’s press service reported.

A meeting devoted to the prevention of corruption, chaired by the head of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan Mederbek Satyev, took place on February 14.

Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court, Nurlan Musaev, reminded that on December 31, 2024, the President signed amendments to anti-corruption laws, including:

— A lifetime ban on holding public and municipal office for individuals convicted of corruption, even after the removal or expungement of a criminal record;

— Abolition of punishment in the form of a fine for corruption offenses;

— Mandatory imposition of at least half of the minimum term of imprisonment in case of plea bargaining and compensation for material damage, as well as other measures.

Nurlan Musaev emphasized that in the conditions of active anti-corruption measures, the judicial system should not be left aside.

According to his data, in 2023, eight judges were dismissed for misconduct by the Council of Judges. Additionally, the Council approved the prosecution of six current and former judges upon requests from the Prosecutor General’s Office, three of whom faced criminal charges.
link: https://24.kg./english/319938/
views: 163
Print
Related
Supreme Court Chairman tells about corruption in Justice Affairs Council
More than 10 judges brought to criminal liability - Zamirbek Bazarbekov
Health center for judges to be built in Issyk-Kul region for 90 million soms
Sadyr Japarov names number of problems in judicial system of Kyrgyzstan
Judicial system being purged of judges with ties to Matraimov and criminals
President Sadyr Japarov appoints new judges to local courts
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan elects new judges of Supreme Court
Head of Supreme Court threatens Osh judges with tough measures
Complaint sent to disciplinary commission against 3 judges for illegal decisions
President signs decree on appointment of new judges
Popular
Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's energy projects Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's energy projects
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves reach record $5.19 billion Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves reach record $5.19 billion
Sadyr Japarov supports Elon Musk in closing USAID and U.S. media Sadyr Japarov supports Elon Musk in closing USAID and U.S. media
Foreign Minister and Ambassador Viguerie discuss changes in U.S. foreign policy Foreign Minister and Ambassador Viguerie discuss changes in U.S. foreign policy
14 February, Friday
13:06
SCNS detains another member of Social Democrats party SCNS detains another member of Social Democrats party
12:28
Privatized children's camp Orlyonok returned to state
12:10
Kyrgyzstani robbed of 7 million rubles in St. Petersburg
11:57
First meeting of Kyrgyz-British Strategic Dialogue held in London
11:49
Council of Judges approves prosecution of nine judges in 2024