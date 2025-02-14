Kyrgyzstani robbed of 7 million rubles in St. Petersburg

Two criminals broke into a Kyrgyz woman’s apartment in St. Petersburg, tied her up, and stole jewelry worth 7 million rubles. The Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Oblast reported.

On the evening of February 13, the 27-year-old woman contacted the Nevsky District Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and reported that armed men had broken into her apartment and stolen her property. The officers, who arrived at the scene, found out that the victim, the citizen of Kyrgyzstan, had been reselling jewelry on a free ads website in her free time. On Wednesday, a man interested in buying a gold necklace with diamonds called her and arranged a meeting.

Two hours later, he arrived with a friend to look at the item. When the woman opened the door, the criminals broke into the apartment and, threatening her with a gun, tied her up with a duct tape. They stole jewelry, two pairs of watches, a mobile phone and cash. The damage amounted to about 7 million rubles.