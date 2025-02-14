13:55
SCNS detains another member of Social Democrats party

Member of the Social Democrats political party Farkhad Baabiev has been detained, the media report, citing Kadyrbek Atambayev.

He was detained the day before, on February 13.

The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) confirmed the detention of Farkhad Baabiev to 24.kg news agency and promised to provide detailed information about the reasons later.

On November 13, 2024, searches were conducted at the headquarters of the political party. The Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported the initiation of a criminal case under the article «Vote buying» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic after an audio recording of a conversation allegedly between the chief of staff of the Social Democrats party Irina Karamushkina and candidate Daniyar Cholponbaev was posted on social media, where they allegedly discuss vote buying in the elections of deputies of local councils.

On November 15, the Sverdlovsky District Court placed Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina, and Roza Turksever in the pretrial detention center No. 1. The detainees are accused of vote buying. Immediately after his arrest, the leader of the Social Democrats, Temirlan Sultanbekov, went on a hunger strike. It continues to this day.
