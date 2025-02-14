Court acquits Facebook user Mirlanbek Maratbek uulu

The Kant City Court acquitted Facebook user Mirlanbek Maratbek uulu, accused of producing and distributing extremist materials. A human rights activist Gulshaiyr Abdirasulova reported.

Mirlanbek Maratbek uulu’s home was searched on August 15. The activist lives in Chui region. However, Ishenov, who introduced himself as an investigator from the Karakol Department of Internal Affairs, noted that a criminal case was opened in Issyk-Kul region on the fact of extremism based on the activist’s posts on Facebook. There is a court order to conduct a search. The police emphasized that this search was not related to the author’s criticism of the authorities.

Mirlanbek Maratbek uulu spoke out on social media against uranium mining and criticized the actions of the authorities.

Shortly before the investigators arrived at his home, the activist resented the payment for the registration of IMEI codes of mobile phones.

In February 2023, the activist had already been summoned for questioning by the investigative service of the Interior Ministry.