22:58
USD 87.45
EUR 91.63
RUB 0.97
English

Blogger detained in Jalal-Abad city for extortion

Another blogger has been detained in Jalal-Abad city, who extorted money through blackmail. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported. R. kyzy Ch. was detained the day before, on February 13.

«The woman extorted money from a resident of Suzak district, threatening to distribute fake photos and videos of an intimate relationship with his stepdaughter. Using violence and threats, she forced the victim’s stepdaughter to take photos and videos on which she is naked,» the statement says.

After that, R. kyzy Ch., using the prepared photos and videos, extorted 184,000 soms from the man. Otherwise, she threatened to publish these materials. The SCNS continues its investigation and asks potential victims of R. kyzy Ch. to contact the Main Department of SCNS for Jalal-Abad region or call the following numbers: 0995012210, 0372256049.

This is already the third blogger detained in the city of Jalal-Abad for extortion.
link: https://24.kg./english/319978/
views: 277
Print
Related
Former First Deputy Minister of Energy detained in Kyrgyzstan
Issyk-Kul official detained for extortion from resident of Bosteri village
Interior Ministry investigates case on extortion by judge
Security services detain doctor at Oncology Center in Bishkek for extortion
Another blogger detained in Jalal-Abad for extortion
Tax Service inspector detained while taking bribe of 500,000 soms
Blogger extorted money from businessmen in Jalal-Abad
Organized crime group member extorts assets of company from entrepreneur
Two Kyrgyzstanis kidnapped and were extorted money in Moscow
27-year-old man detained in Bishkek on suspicion of extortion
Popular
Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's energy projects Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's energy projects
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves reach record $5.19 billion Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves reach record $5.19 billion
Sadyr Japarov supports Elon Musk in closing USAID and U.S. media Sadyr Japarov supports Elon Musk in closing USAID and U.S. media
Foreign Minister and Ambassador Viguerie discuss changes in U.S. foreign policy Foreign Minister and Ambassador Viguerie discuss changes in U.S. foreign policy
14 February, Friday
17:35
Former First Deputy Minister of Energy detained in Kyrgyzstan Former First Deputy Minister of Energy detained in Kyrg...
17:26
Surveillance cameras to be installed in Bishkek schools and kindergartens
16:55
EAEU economies to grow by average of 4.5 percent until 2030
16:46
Juvenile Affairs Inspectorate offices to be opened in every school in Kyrgyzstan
16:37
Construction of IT town as part of Osh City project starts in southern capital