Blogger detained in Jalal-Abad city for extortion

Another blogger has been detained in Jalal-Abad city, who extorted money through blackmail. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported. R. kyzy Ch. was detained the day before, on February 13.

«The woman extorted money from a resident of Suzak district, threatening to distribute fake photos and videos of an intimate relationship with his stepdaughter. Using violence and threats, she forced the victim’s stepdaughter to take photos and videos on which she is naked,» the statement says.

After that, R. kyzy Ch., using the prepared photos and videos, extorted 184,000 soms from the man. Otherwise, she threatened to publish these materials. The SCNS continues its investigation and asks potential victims of R. kyzy Ch. to contact the Main Department of SCNS for Jalal-Abad region or call the following numbers: 0995012210, 0372256049.

This is already the third blogger detained in the city of Jalal-Abad for extortion.