Former First Deputy Minister of Energy detained in Kyrgyzstan

Former First Deputy Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic T.E. was detained while taking $20,000. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.
«On June 22, 2022, he was appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic, and on September 14, 2022, he was dismissed from this post,» the statement says.
At present, work is ongoing to identify individuals among the former management and employees of the Ministry of Energy involved in illegal activities in the energy sector.