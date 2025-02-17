12:57
Coniferous trees planted along Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart highway

Coniferous trees have been planted along Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart highway. The forestry service under the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to its data, 2,000 trees of Tien Shan spruce were planted within the framework of Zhashyl ​​Muras program.

«The event was attended by the Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev, the Presidential Envoy to Chui region and the Director of the Forestry Service Murataly Tagaev. In the near future, the service plans to plant trees along the road to Balykchy. The work will cover 50 kilometers of the highway,» the statement says.
