Filmmakers from Kyrgyzstan take part in European Film Market

The European Film Market (EFM) is being held in Germany as part of the Berlin International Film Festival, in which representatives of Kyrgyzstan took part. The director of Kyrgyztasmasy, Talantbek Tolobekov, posted on social media.

According to him, this is a unique opportunity to establish new ties and study the latest trends in the global film industry.

«We held a number of meetings with producers, distributors and representatives of film festivals from different countries. We discussed opportunities for co-production and distribution. Participation in the EFM is an important step for the development of Kyrgyz cinema and its integration into the world community,» Talantbek Tolobekov said.

The 75th Berlin International Film Festival is held from February 13 to February 23, 2025.
