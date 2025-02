The Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship was held in Bangkok (Thailand). The Jiu-Jitsu Federation reported on social media.

Kyrgyz athletes won one gold and two silver medals.

Ramazan Tyanguber became the Asian Champion. Abdusalim Rozobaev and Yanar Sarybaev won silver medals.

According to the federation, more than 500 athletes from 25 countries participated in the championship.