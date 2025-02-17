12:58
Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute: 25 patients still in hospitals

At least 25 patients transferred from the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery and Organ Transplantation still remain in healthcare organizations, including 13 children. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, two patients of them are in intensive care unit — these are children, their condition remains serious.

The rest were discharged in satisfactory condition.

A fire broke out in the hospital on February 11 at about 9 p.m. As a result, two children died, 260 people were evacuated, 31 patients were transferred to other hospitals, 19 pre-operative patients were sent home. A criminal case was opened under the article «Violation of Fire Safety Rules» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Patients with heart problems can contact other medical institutions.
link: https://24.kg./english/320140/
views: 116
