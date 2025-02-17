Reconstruction of bypass road: City Hall to demolish illegally built houses

The Bishkek City hall has sent orders to demolish illegally built houses along the bypass road. Deputy Amankan Kenzhebaev announced at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development of the Parliament.

According to him, concerned residents contact deputies.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Beknazar Bazaraliev confirmed that the municipality has already begun preparations for the reconstruction of the capital’s bypass road and is holding talks with residents of houses that hinder the work and expansion.

Recall, the Vice Mayor of Bishkek Zhamalbek Yrsaliev announced that the bypass road in the city will be made six-lane. The general contractor is the Chinese company China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

Road works will begin in the spring and will be completed in the fall.