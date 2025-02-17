12:58
USD 87.45
EUR 91.63
RUB 0.97
English

Reconstruction of bypass road: City Hall to demolish illegally built houses

The Bishkek City hall has sent orders to demolish illegally built houses along the bypass road. Deputy Amankan Kenzhebaev announced at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development of the Parliament.

According to him, concerned residents contact deputies.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Beknazar Bazaraliev confirmed that the municipality has already begun preparations for the reconstruction of the capital’s bypass road and is holding talks with residents of houses that hinder the work and expansion.

Recall, the Vice Mayor of Bishkek Zhamalbek Yrsaliev announced that the bypass road in the city will be made six-lane. The general contractor is the Chinese company China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

Road works will begin in the spring and will be completed in the fall.
link: https://24.kg./english/320143/
views: 89
Print
Related
Six-lane bypass road: President instructs to determine general contractor
Bypass road in Bishkek to be made six-lane
Bypass road opened in Uzgen: President about importance of project
Deputies of Parliament inspect construction of bypass road in Uzgen
Uzgen bypass road - good example of PPP in Kyrgyzstan
14-kilometer bypass road to be built in Uzgen
Bypass road to be built around Uzgen town
Construction of bypass road planned in Osh city
Kazakhstan tried to block bypass road in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Asia Mall in Bishkek evacuated due to bomb report Asia Mall in Bishkek evacuated due to bomb report
Grenade explosion in French bar injures 12 people Grenade explosion in French bar injures 12 people
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves dismissal of CEC head Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves dismissal of CEC head
Kyrgyzstan and Oman discuss resumption of air traffic, launch of direct flights Kyrgyzstan and Oman discuss resumption of air traffic, launch of direct flights
17 February, Monday
12:47
41 fights registered in Bishkek schools since September 2024 41 fights registered in Bishkek schools since September...
12:32
Reconstruction of bypass road: City Hall to demolish illegally built houses
12:19
Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute: 25 patients still in hospitals
12:04
US-Russia talks on Ukraine to be held in Riyadh on February 18
11:50
State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan simplifies real estate transactions