15:57
USD 87.45
EUR 91.63
RUB 0.97
English

Transformation of irrigated arable lands into other categories to be permitted

Transformation of irrigated arable lands into other land categories to be allowed in Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding bill was adopted by the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development of the Parliament.

The background statement to the draft law says that the transformation of irrigated lands is necessary for the extraction of road construction materials required for the construction, rehabilitation and reconstruction of railways and highways, bridges, tunnels, and public overpasses.

According to Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Beknazar Bazaraliev, permission to transform these lands is necessary for the construction of a bypass road in Bishkek.

Recall, Vice Mayor of the capital Zhamalbek Yrsaliev reported that the bypass road in the city will be made six-lane. The general contractor is the Chinese China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).
link: https://24.kg./english/320157/
views: 164
Print
Related
Rainfed land in Mazar-Bulak to be transformed
President allows transformation of arable land for construction of airports
Results of land amnesty summed up in Kyrgyzstan
Over 4,300 hectares of land transformed in Kyrgyzstan in 2022
Japarov instructs to expedite consideration of documents within land amnesty
Protesters demand to change provision on land transformation in Bishkek
Land transformed in At-Bashi district for infrastructure projects
Sadyr Japarov reminds of responsibility for corruption in land distribution
Residents of Leninsky rural area protest against squatters of arable land
Residents of Alamedin district hold rally in Bishkek
Popular
Asia Mall in Bishkek evacuated due to bomb report Asia Mall in Bishkek evacuated due to bomb report
Grenade explosion in French bar injures 12 people Grenade explosion in French bar injures 12 people
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves dismissal of CEC head Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves dismissal of CEC head
Kyrgyzstan and Oman discuss resumption of air traffic, launch of direct flights Kyrgyzstan and Oman discuss resumption of air traffic, launch of direct flights
17 February, Monday
15:49
Incidence of ARVI and influenza on rise in Kyrgyzstan again Incidence of ARVI and influenza on rise in Kyrgyzstan...
15:44
Azamat Kadyraliev appointed Deputy Presidential Chief of Staff
15:11
Man gives bribe to SCNS employee in Osh region
15:06
New anthem of Kyrgyzstan: Commission's work extended until April 21
14:38
Import of goods from European countries to Kyrgyzstan decreases in 2024