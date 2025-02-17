15:57
USD 87.45
EUR 91.63
RUB 0.97
English

Children commit 1,552 crimes in Kyrgyzstan in 2024

Minors committed 1,552 crimes last year in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency, citing the head of the Department for Coordination and Control of the Juvenile Liaison Office Nurzhan Adylova.

According to her, 1,665 crimes were committed against minors.

Property crimes are mainly committed (thefts).

In 2024, two cases of causing serious bodily harm, leading to the death of teenagers (consequences of a fight), were registered, since the beginning of 2025 — three cases, on which investigative measures are being carried out.

«Criminal cases have been initiated on all cases of causing serious bodily harm, leading to serious consequences, the materials will be sent to court upon completion of the investigation. The minors suspected of committing these crimes had no prior preventive records and no history of unlawful behavior. In addition, official investigations are being conducted on all high-profile crimes in relation to police officers and decisions will be made based on their results,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

It is specified that eight cases of extortion among students of general education institutions were detected last year, and six — in 2023.

In 2024, a total of 3,862 minors were identified and placed on preventive records.
link: https://24.kg./english/320159/
views: 182
Print
Related
Juvenile Affairs Inspectorate offices to be opened in every school in Kyrgyzstan
Number of crimes committed by illegal migrants increases in Russia
Russian Interior Ministry registers decrease in crimes among migrants
Number of crimes committed in public places decreases in Batken
Internal Affairs bodies solve 64.6 percent of crimes in 2023
Rally for resignation of Main Internal Affairs Department's head to be held
Measures to prevent delinquencies, crimes to be stepped up in schools
Ex-notary who helped to illegally take children out of Kyrgyzstan detained
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan commit more than 3,000 crimes in Russia
Ulan Niyazbekov: Number of crimes has decreased in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Asia Mall in Bishkek evacuated due to bomb report Asia Mall in Bishkek evacuated due to bomb report
Grenade explosion in French bar injures 12 people Grenade explosion in French bar injures 12 people
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves dismissal of CEC head Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves dismissal of CEC head
Kyrgyzstan and Oman discuss resumption of air traffic, launch of direct flights Kyrgyzstan and Oman discuss resumption of air traffic, launch of direct flights
17 February, Monday
15:49
Incidence of ARVI and influenza on rise in Kyrgyzstan again Incidence of ARVI and influenza on rise in Kyrgyzstan...
15:44
Azamat Kadyraliev appointed Deputy Presidential Chief of Staff
15:11
Man gives bribe to SCNS employee in Osh region
15:06
New anthem of Kyrgyzstan: Commission's work extended until April 21
14:38
Import of goods from European countries to Kyrgyzstan decreases in 2024