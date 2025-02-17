New anthem of Kyrgyzstan: Commission's work extended until April 21

Members of the Committee on Social Policy have extended the work of the commission on changing the music and lyrics of the National Anthem of Kyrgyzstan until April 21.

According to Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Timurlan Azhymaliev, 16 variants from citizens have been received and registered to date.

«At least 401 appeals and proposals from 234 citizens have been sent to the email, and information and explanatory work is being carried out on them,» he said.

Timurlan Azhymaliev added that variants continue to be received, so it was proposed to extend the deadline for the implementation of the parliamentary resolution «On the preparation of a new version of the text and music of the National Anthem of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

Recall, Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Turgunbek uluu announced the need to change the anthem. He believes that the current state symbol is difficult to perform. According to the speaker, the anthem should be adopted by April 2025.