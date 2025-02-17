15:57
Man gives bribe to SCNS employee in Osh region

A man gave a bribe to an employee of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) to stop the inspection in Alay district of Osh region. The press center of the state committee reported.

SCNS officers detained a man for bringing 75,000 soms to a security officer, who was checking his land for the legality of privatization. Three hectares of land previously belonged to a dairy farm in Alay district. The man brought the money to the security officer’s office and handed it over to him, after which other security service employees entered and detained him.

The investigation continues.
