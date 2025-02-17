15:57
Incidence of ARVI and influenza on rise in Kyrgyzstan again

At least 10,796 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and 73 cases of influenza were registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week from February 10 to February 16. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

According to the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, the incidence rate increased by 3 percent compared to the previous week.

At least 4.4 percent of those infected, or 483 people, were hospitalized.

A flu season has been observed since mid-December 2024, caused mainly by influenza A / (H1N1) and isolated cases of influenza B, as well as COVID-19.

Doctors urge to observe preventive measures.
