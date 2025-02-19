11:58
USD 87.45
EUR 91.44
RUB 0.96
English

Five-year plan to prevent domestic violence to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan

A five-year plan to prevent domestic violence is planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan. Bakyt Todogeldiev, head of the Department for Family Support and Child Protection at the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, told on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, this includes combating domestic violence and supporting victims. The plan also includes measures to prevent it.

Bakyt Todogeldiev added that the experience of other countries in preventing various types of violence will be used. He admitted that positive results are unlikely to be immediately obvious, but such work will undoubtedly ensure them.
link: https://24.kg./english/320376/
views: 184
Print
Related
Woman dies in hospital after being beaten by husband in Aksy district
President threatens to fire law enforcers for concealing domestic violence
Number of domestic violence cases in Kyrgyzstan increased by 37.2 percent
Interior Ministry develops mobile app to combat domestic violence
Police detain man suspected of domestic violence in Sokuluk
Initiative of Central Asian countries against domestic violence supported at UN
Torture of Asel Nogoibaeva: Woman leaves for Moscow for surgery
22 percent more domestic violence cases registered in 2024
34 women die from domestic violence in Kyrgyzstan over the past 2.5 years
Protection from violence: Sadyr Japarov amends several laws
Popular
21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects 21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects
Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance
Fight at Kant school No. 3: 16-year-old student detained Fight at Kant school No. 3: 16-year-old student detained
Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in France Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in France
19 February, Wednesday
11:47
Tazalyk MP plans to introduce mandatory sterilization, castration of stray dogs Tazalyk MP plans to introduce mandatory sterilization,...
11:25
Financial analysts predict gold prices to rise to $3,300 per ounce
10:56
Members of international drug gang detained in Osh
10:47
Culture Ministry already registered 23 variants of new anthem of Kyrgyzstan
10:40
Presidential Administration supports change in system of election to Parliament
18 February, Tuesday
18:19
Two housing estates in Bishkek to have no water