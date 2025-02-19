Kyrgyzstan ranks 112th in Economic Freedom Index — IBC head

Kyrgyzstan ranks 112th out of 184 countries in the Economic Freedom Index. The Executive Director of the International Business Council (IBC), Askar Sydykov, said.

According to him, this indicator is below average and shows an insufficient level of competition.

«Competition means creating equal conditions for everyone: both for state-owned enterprises and private business, without granting special privileges. It is important that in any sectors, such as services, banks, communications, trade, the conditions are equal for all market participants,» Askar Sydykov said.

Healthy competition contributes to economic development, the IBC head added, explaining that without it, there will be no progress.

«State-owned enterprises should not rely on the fact that the state will always support them. If they continue to operate at a loss, hoping that the government will cover the debts, then in the end this burden will fall on the shoulders of taxpayers,» he concluded.