Criminal case opened in Bishkek on corruption in public procurement

The Prosecutor’s Office of Bishkek has uncovered a corruption scheme in public procurement.

According to the investigation, the chief specialist in public procurement of the Department of Education of the capital’s City Hall, in collusion with his classmate, the director of A. LLC, ensured the company’s victory in tenders.

According to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office, in 2023-2024, the LLC won 35 out of 73 competitions, concluding contracts for 57.5 million soms. To create the appearance of competition, the director’s daughter-in-law, registered as an individual entrepreneur, formally participated in the procurement, but in 2023 she filed an application to cancel her tax registration.

It was also revealed that the prices on two contracts were inflated by 246,400 soms, and the LLC evaded payment of taxes in the amount of 1.5 million.

A criminal case was opened on this fact under Article 337 «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Investigative actions are currently underway.