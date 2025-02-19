11:59
USD 87.45
EUR 91.44
RUB 0.96
English

Heat supply suspended in center of Bishkek

Supply of residential buildings with heat and hot water has been suspended today, February 19, in the center of Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Heating and hot water were turned off from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to scheduled pipeline replacements in the basements of residential buildings on Abdrakhmanov Street, 97, and Tugolbay Ata Street, 39. The pipelines had exceeded their service life.

Residential buildings at the following addresses are left without heating and hot water:

  • Abdrakhmanov Street, 97, 99, 101;
  • Usenbaev Street, 24;
  • Bokonbaev Street, 76, 78;
  • Tugolbay Ata Street, 39.

It was noted that repairs continue even in winter, following the planned schedule. The heating network was put into operation in 1986 and has now exceeded its standard service life.
link: https://24.kg./english/320382/
views: 162
Print
Related
11th microdistrict of Bishkek left without heating
Several houses in center of Bishkek to have no hot water and heating
Part of Vostok-5 microdistrict in Bishkek left without hot water and heating
Center of Bishkek left without heating again
Heating and hot water to be turned off in Bishkek's 6th microdistrict
Another Bishkek district left without heating and hot water due to repair work
Heating in houses on Maldybaev Street in Bishkek temporarily shut off
Heat and hot water supply suspended on Rustaveli Street in Bishkek
Heat supply to Uchkun microdistrict in Bishkek suspended
Heat supply to southern part of Vostok-5 microdistrict in Bishkek suspended
Popular
21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects 21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects
Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance
Fight at Kant school No. 3: 16-year-old student detained Fight at Kant school No. 3: 16-year-old student detained
Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in France Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in France
19 February, Wednesday
11:47
Tazalyk MP plans to introduce mandatory sterilization, castration of stray dogs Tazalyk MP plans to introduce mandatory sterilization,...
11:25
Financial analysts predict gold prices to rise to $3,300 per ounce
10:56
Members of international drug gang detained in Osh
10:47
Culture Ministry already registered 23 variants of new anthem of Kyrgyzstan
10:40
Presidential Administration supports change in system of election to Parliament
18 February, Tuesday
18:19
Two housing estates in Bishkek to have no water