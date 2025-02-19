11:59
USD 87.45
EUR 91.44
RUB 0.96
English

Culture Ministry already registered 23 variants of new anthem of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan continues to accept applications as part of the competition for the best variant of the new National Anthem of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the ministry, 439 applications from 279 citizens were received as of February 18.

«Of these, 23 fully met the requirements and were registered,» the Ministry of Culture said.

Composers, musicians, poets, author groups and creative associations can take part in the competition.

The Ministry of Culture announced the competition in early February. They stated that their goal is to «create a highly artistic musical work reflecting the historical heritage, cultural traditions and national unity of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

Initially, it was planned to accept applications until March 20, but on February 17, the commission’s work was extended until April 21.

Discussions about changing the national anthem began in 2024. In October, Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu emphasized the need for a new anthem, arguing that the current one is difficult to perform. The idea was later supported by the country’s president.
link: https://24.kg./english/320387/
views: 146
Print
Related
New anthem of Kyrgyzstan: Commission's work extended until April 21
New anthem of Kyrgyzstan: Culture Ministry to announce competition
Anthem versions to undergo linguistic examination
Interdepartmental commission on changing anthem set up in Kyrgyzstan
New anthem should be adopted by April next year - Nurlanbek Shakiev
We will hold open competition for national anthem text — Nurlanbek Shakiev
Current anthem has lost its relevance — Sadyr Japarov
We will rewrite the anthem of Kyrgyzstan — Speaker of Parliament
KFU announces competition for creation of anthem for national team
National anthem of Kyrgyzstan translated into Czech language
Popular
21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects 21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects
Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance
Fight at Kant school No. 3: 16-year-old student detained Fight at Kant school No. 3: 16-year-old student detained
Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in France Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in France
19 February, Wednesday
11:47
Tazalyk MP plans to introduce mandatory sterilization, castration of stray dogs Tazalyk MP plans to introduce mandatory sterilization,...
11:25
Financial analysts predict gold prices to rise to $3,300 per ounce
10:56
Members of international drug gang detained in Osh
10:47
Culture Ministry already registered 23 variants of new anthem of Kyrgyzstan
10:40
Presidential Administration supports change in system of election to Parliament
18 February, Tuesday
18:19
Two housing estates in Bishkek to have no water