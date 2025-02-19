Tazalyk MP plans to introduce mandatory sterilization, castration of stray dogs

Tazalyk municipal enterprise plans to introduce mandatory sterilization and castration of stray dogs. Its Director Zholdosh Chushtukov announced at a meeting of the Bishkek City Council.

According to him, more than 7,430 million soms are allocated in the capital’s budget for the shooting of stray animals in 2025. However, it does not help reduce the population of stray dogs; their number only grows every year.

At least 417 soms are spent on shooting one dog.

«We want to introduce mandatory sterilization and castration, that is, I buy a dog and am responsible for it for two years,» Zholdosh Chushtukov said.

Earlier, deputy Dastan Bekeshev also proposed sterilizing stray animals instead of shooting them.

«According to calculations, 6.12 million soms will need to be spent per year to sterilize 1,000 dogs, and 22 million — to sterilize and vaccinate 10,000 dogs. But if this method is used, these costs will decrease over time,» he explained.