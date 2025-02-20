Signatures collected in center of Bishkek against new Land Code

Signatures are being collected in the center of Bishkek today, February 20, against the new Land Code. People want the President of Kyrgyzstan not to sign the document adopted by the Parliament.

About 50 people came to the building of the Parliament, who are collecting signatures under an appeal to the head of state.

People believe that the provision on the seizure of private property laid down in the new Land Code could deprive Kyrgyzstanis of property — land plots and houses.

At the same time, officials claim that the right to private property is protected in the Land Code. The State Agency for Land Resources, Geodesy and Cartography stated that real estate, land plots and land shares that are in private ownership will not be returned to the state — all rights to them are protected by the Constitution and the relevant code.

The grounds for the seizure of real estate, a land plot, or a land share have been left unchanged — in accordance with the current version of the Land Code.

Officials reminded that there are special grounds in the use of state or municipally owned land, when it can be returned to the state:

In case of improper use of land;

In case of threat of natural disasters and as a result of natural disasters;

In case of especially valuable lands or specially protected natural areas for the needs of the state.

«In addition, in accordance with the new Land Code, the return of a land plot to the state is possible only in the presence of a court decision and it is considered a special measure,» the agency added.

By the way, the amendments to the Land Code caused a lot of discussions in the Parliament, in particular, the clause that «the state will be able to take away citizens’ land plots in the interests of society.» Deputy Dastan Bekeshev said that this provision should be revised and asked to return the bill to the second reading.

The members of the Cabinet then explained that the land can only be seized voluntarily and through the court. In the case of voluntary transfer of lands, the amount of compensation is determined by the parties, and in the case of seizure through the court, the amount will be determined by the servants of Themis.