The next rival of representative of Kyrgyzstan Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC promotion has been announced.

Valentina Shevchenko will compete with Manon Fiorot from France on May 10 at the UFC 315 tournament in Quebec.

Valentina Shevchenko has 24 wins and four losses in mixed martial arts. In her last fight, she defeated Mexican athlete Alexa Grasso.

Manon Fiorot has 12 wins in her MMA career and one loss.