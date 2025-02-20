3 million liters of fuel to be provided to farmers at preferential price in 2025

Farmers in Kyrgyzstan will be provided with 3 million liters of diesel fuel at a preferential price of 65 soms for field work in 2025. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

It is planned to spend 42,200 tons of diesel fuel and 12,000 tons of gasoline on spring field work in 2025.

The Association of Oil Traders regularly accumulates fuel and lubricants at oil depots and gas stations.

The ministry added that to date, seed farms and business entities of the republic have stocked 58,100 tons of grain crop seeds with a need of 64,600 tons (89.9 percent of the need).

The provision with oats, buckwheat, rice, soybeans and tobacco seeds is 100 percent, corn — 93 percent, sunflower — 99 percent, legumes — 99.9 percent, cotton — 85.5 percent, potatoes — 95.3 percent, alfalfa — 45.8 percent, sainfoin — 54.1 percent, sugar beet — 55.7 percent.