Bishkek to be adorned with over 1.5 million annual flowers

About 1.6 million annual flowers will bloom in Bishkek this summer. The municipality’s press service reported.

Bishkekzelenstroy municipal enterprise is actively engaged in sowing and transplanting annual flowers. This process involves several key stages necessary for the success of the city’s floral program.

First, seeds are sown in specially prepared soil, where they germinate under optimal conditions. After the first shoots appear, the picking stage begins, when young plants are transplanted into separate containers. This ensures they have enough space for growth and proper root system development. Later, once they reach the required size, the plants will be transplanted into open ground to decorate the city’s flower beds.

It is noted that around 1.6 million flowers, including salvia, cineraria, pelargonium, catharanthus, ageratum, and others, will bloom in Bishkek this summer. The bright flowers will delight residents with their variety and beauty, creating a unique atmosphere on the city’s streets.