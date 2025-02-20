Four Nations Cup: Football players from Kyrgyzstan lose to Myanmar

The women’s national football team of Kyrgyzstan played the second match at the Four Nations Cup, which is taking place in Kathmandu (Nepal) on February 17-26. The match can be watched on the YouTube channel.

The match with the team from Myanmar ended with a score 5:0 in favor of the opponents.

Earlier, the Kyrgyzstanis lost to the team of Nepal.

Kyrgyzstan — Lebanon match will take place on February 23.

The teams of Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Lebanon and Nepal are participating in the tournament. According to the regulations, the matches will be held in one round, and the teams that take first and second place will meet in the final.

The national team of the Kyrgyz Republic participates in the tournament in order to prepare for the qualifying matches for the 2026 Asian Cup.