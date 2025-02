Licensing of passenger taxis has been introduced in Kyrgyzstan to improve road safety. The President signed amendments to the Law «On the Licensing and Permit System in the Kyrgyz Republic», his press service reported.

As noted, the amendments also provide for a limitation on the validity of licenses for passenger transportation by road (including passenger taxis) and international freight transportation by road.

The law will come into force six months after the date of its official publication.