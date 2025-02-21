23:05
CEC not to purchase new equipment for upcoming parliamentary elections

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) does not plan to purchase new equipment for the upcoming parliamentary elections. Its Chairman Tynchtyk Shainazarov said at a briefing.

He noted that all equipment used during the elections was updated before the election of deputies of local councils last November.

«This equipment is quite enough for the next parliamentary elections. If the MPs adopt changes to the law, it will be necessary to introduce new software. After all, deputies discuss elections by constituencies, it will be necessary to take this into account. There are also gender issues,» Shainazarov said.

According to him, equipment worth 1 billion soms was purchased in 2024. These funds were used to purchase components and repair 5,716 automatically reading ballot boxes, 5,750 identification devices with a printer, 3,000 uninterruptible power supply units, 3,000 video surveillance cameras and the same number of real-time recording devices for digital cameras, as well as other equipment.

The next election of deputies of the Parliament should be held in 2026. Earlier, a group of MPs led by Parliament Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu proposed to change the election system.
