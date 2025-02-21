Fish farm employee steals 5.6 tons of trout for six months in Novopokrovka

Law enforcement officers detained a 28-year-old man who was wanted for embezzlement of entrusted property on an especially large scale. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.
A case was opened under the article «Appropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
The suspect then hid from the investigation and was put on the wanted list. Two years later, the investigators managed to establish the whereabouts of the suspect and detain him. The man was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation continues.