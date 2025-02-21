23:05
More than 37 hectares of irrigated land to be transformed to expand Osh airport

More than 37 hectares of irrigated land will be transformed to expand the territory of Osh airport. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, 37.397 hectares of irrigated arable land, which are in state ownership, will be transformed to expand the area of ​​the Osh branch of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC.

The plots are located on the territory of Manas aiyl aimak of Kara-Suu district of Osh region. They will be transferred from the category of «Agricultural land» to the category of «Lands of industry, transport, communications, energy, defense and other purposes».

The Kara-Suu state administration has been instructed to make appropriate changes to the land registration documents; use the land for its intended purpose; develop and approve urban development documents for these plots.

It was also instructed to ensure the maintenance and protection of historical and cultural heritage sites, and to involve an archaeologist for archaeological supervision during excavations and construction work on the specified lands in accordance with the legislation on the protection and use of historical and cultural heritage.
