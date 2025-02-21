23:05
USD 87.45
EUR 91.62
RUB 0.99
English

Spring field work begins in the south of Kyrgyzstan

Due to the early onset of spring, field work has already begun in Aravan, Kadamdzhai, Bazar-Korgon, Nooken and Suzak districts. The First Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Zhanybek Kerimaliev announced at a briefing.

According to him, based on climatic conditions, field work begins in February-March in Batken, Osh and Jalal-Abad regions, in March-April — in Chui, Talas and Issyk-Kul regions, and in April-May — in Naryn region.

The area sown with grain crops in Kyrgyzstan has increased compared to last year, while land allocated for potatoes and vegetables remains at the 2024 level.

The official noted that preparations for the upcoming season began in the fall. Hydrotechnical structures have been prepared, repair work is being carried out on intra- and inter-farm irrigation canals, drainage systems are being cleaned, and spare parts have been purchased.

Zhanybek Kerimaliev added that information and consulting centers for farmers have been opened at the local level.
link: https://24.kg./english/320712/
views: 289
Print
Related
PM: Farmers provided with seeds, fuel and lubricants despite pandemic
Kyrgyzstan has only 12,000 tons of petroleum products for spring field work
Popular
Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan
ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region
Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved
SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan
21 February, Friday
17:52
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhsta...
17:47
Construction of 60-house residential complex begins in Kara-Balta city
17:18
Children with hearing impairments in KR to receive free cochlear implants
16:35
Up to 12 billion soms of budget funds not used by government agencies annually
16:24
Proposal to dismiss several heads of districts to be submitted to President