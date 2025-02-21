23:06
USD 87.45
EUR 91.62
RUB 0.99
English

Kyrgyzstan lacks 5,000 medical workers

Kyrgyzstan is experiencing an acute shortage of medical personnel and an alarming trend of declining quality of training, especially in private higher education institutions. The Head of the Department for Control over Execution of Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers, Azamat Osmonov, said.

«The analysis revealed a critical situation: there is a shortage of more than 5,000 medical workers in the country, while the number of doctors over 50 years old, many of whom are of retirement age, is more than 3,200. About 2,000 doctors graduate from universities annually, but only a quarter of them go to work in state clinics, which exacerbates the shortage,» he noted.

The head of the department emphasized that the key factor for a medical worker is experience, which can only be fully obtained in state institutions. Employment of young specialists in private clinics, where full-fledged practice is difficult, creates a risk to the health of patients.

«The tragic example of the death of a child in 2023 due to the inexperience of a dentist serves as a clear confirmation of this problem,» Azamat Osmonov noted.

To solve the problem, ministries need to conduct a detailed analysis of the labor market and create mechanisms linking education and the labor market, including mandatory agreements between employers and higher education institutions.

Azamat Osmonov also focused on the problems of export of education and licensing of medical universities.

«The administration of the head of state has detected serious violations and shortcomings in this area. Licensing is often formal in nature, quality requirements are ignored. At the same time, the lack of material and technical resources and qualified teachers in some private universities remains unaddressed,» he said.

According to the head of the department, cases of fictitious employment of teachers in several universities at once have also been revealed.

«The requirement to teach foreign students in English is violated everywhere. Testing has shown that only a third of teachers at private universities speak English at the proper level,» he added.
link: https://24.kg./english/320715/
views: 297
Print
Related
Salaries of heads of state hospitals voiced to deputies of Parliament
Patient attacks doctor in one of hospitals in Chui region
Neurosurgeon detained in Bishkek for taking money from parents of sick children
59 percent of health workers in Naryn region reached retirement age
Salaries of health workers to be increased by 50 percent from September 1
Attacks on health workers to be punished by fines or imprisonment in Kyrgyzstan
Health Minister promises increase in salaries of health workers in near future
Almost 4,000 doctors of retirement and pre-retirement age work in Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry asks for 350 million soms to increase salaries of doctors
Most schools have no medical workers – Health Minister
Popular
Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan
ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region
Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved
SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan
21 February, Friday
17:52
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhsta...
17:47
Construction of 60-house residential complex begins in Kara-Balta city
17:18
Children with hearing impairments in KR to receive free cochlear implants
16:35
Up to 12 billion soms of budget funds not used by government agencies annually
16:24
Proposal to dismiss several heads of districts to be submitted to President