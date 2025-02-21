Proposal to dismiss several heads of districts to be submitted to President

At the end of the board meeting of the Presidential Administration, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev reported that a proposal to dismiss the heads of a number of districts from their posts will be submitted to the President for consideration.

In particular, the following officials have been named:

Head of Batken district Uchkunbek Zhorobaev;

Head of Bazar-Korgon district Mirlan Karagulov;

Head of Aravan district Seitek Kulubaev;

Head of Nookat district Zhakynbek Subagozhoev;

Head of Ak-Suu district Munarbek Nasirov;

Head of Talas district Nurgazy Narmyrzaev;

Head of Manas district Dosmanbek Jeenbekov.

Additionally, due to improper performance of duties, the Deputy Mayor of Karakol, Gulnaz Orozova, has been proposed for dismissal. The head of Naryn district has also been advised to dismiss his deputy.