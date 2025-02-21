Construction of 60-house residential complex begins in Kara-Balta city

The head of the Presidential Affairs Department, Kanybek Tumanbaev, laid a capsule at the construction site of a 60-house residential complex in Kara-Balta. The press service of the Presidential Affairs Department reported.

According to it, each residential building will have 15 floors. The complex is designed for 4,420 apartments.

Construction of 80 commercial premises, a school for 750 children, two kindergartens, a playground for children, a recreation area, and a parking lot for 2,064 cars is planned on the territory. The houses will also have their own boiler room.