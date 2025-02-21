23:06
USD 87.45
EUR 91.62
RUB 0.99
English

Construction of 60-house residential complex begins in Kara-Balta city

The head of the Presidential Affairs Department, Kanybek Tumanbaev, laid a capsule at the construction site of a 60-house residential complex in Kara-Balta. The press service of the Presidential Affairs Department reported.

According to it, each residential building will have 15 floors. The complex is designed for 4,420 apartments.

Construction of 80 commercial premises, a school for 750 children, two kindergartens, a playground for children, a recreation area, and a parking lot for 2,064 cars is planned on the territory. The houses will also have their own boiler room.
link: https://24.kg./english/320735/
views: 262
Print
Related
Sports Palace to be built in Jalal-Abad: Tender announced
Interior Ministry to build barracks, gym, bathhouse for Internal Troops
Prosecutor General's Office opens case against Bishkekglavarkhitektura employees
President signs decree on construction of Kemin Eco-City
Government complex to be built in Bishkek, general contractor chosen
Kindergarten to be built in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region
54 social facilities built and reconstructed in Chui region in 2024
Nurdan Oruntaev: Construction companies unanimously support renovation
Nurdan Oruntaev tells about construction of Zhyrgalan village
State Construction Agency reports on facilities built for year
Popular
Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan
ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region
Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved
SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan
21 February, Friday
17:52
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhsta...
17:47
Construction of 60-house residential complex begins in Kara-Balta city
17:18
Children with hearing impairments in KR to receive free cochlear implants
16:35
Up to 12 billion soms of budget funds not used by government agencies annually
16:24
Proposal to dismiss several heads of districts to be submitted to President