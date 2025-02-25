Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan to hold trilateral summit

The first-ever trilateral summit with the participation of the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will take place in the Tajik city of Khujand on March 31. Edil Baisalov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, stated during his speech at the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

In his speech, Baisalov also announced the final agreement on the state border line between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, calling it a «historic triumph of diplomacy and political will.» He emphasized that the agreement has been achieved thanks to the forward-thinking management of Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov and his tireless efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The upcoming summit in Khujand will be an important step in strengthening regional cooperation among the three countries. It is expected that the leaders will discuss key areas of cooperation aimed at ensuring security, stability, and prosperity in Central Asia.

On February 21, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed the final protocol on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

It was reported that a number of documents had been prepared — including a state border treaty, an agreement between the governments on energy facilities and water resources, an agreement on the use of cross-border roads, and the construction of new roads.

The documents have been prepared for signing by the presidents of the two countries.